Meghan Markle fury: The ONE thing Prince Harry does which she cannot stand

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are devoted to one another, but like all couples, they can be irritated by one another at times. But what is one thing Prince Harry does which annoys her the most?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will enter a 12-month transition period on April 1. The couple have distanced themselves from the Royal Family and royal work, meaning they are likely to spend a lot more time together. From April 1, the couple will no longer actively use their HRH titles, formally represent the Queen or be paid with public funds for their work. Since Meghan joined the Royal Family, they have spend a great amount of time together, but that will likely increase as they distance themselves from the Firm.

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, some of Meghan’s habits have “rubbed off” onto Harry. The insider revealed that Meghan, who is very “health-conscious” has been helping Prince Harry develop his interests in cooking and yoya. The source told ET: “Being able to hike with friends, Archie, and their dogs in Canada is a simple pleasure that they love.” Another insider previously told People magazine that Harry and Meghan had felt “a weight had been lifted off their shoulders” since stepping back from the royal family.

In the run-up to the royal wedding in May 2018, Harry reportedly lost “around 10 pounds” due to a new health regime. One source told NY Daily News he had lost around 10 pounds and is said to be getting in shape for his big day by quitting smoking and cutting down on alcohol. It was thought Harry was working with London nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who is known for getting her clients to eat a lot of meat, cut down on sugar and ban dairy. She is big on antioxidants and superfood smoothie bowls.

In the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, the Duke of Sussex revealed one habit, he is “obsessed” with but which annoys his wife. Prince Harry said: “He’s a stickler for turning lights off. And that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well.” “My wife certainly goes, ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know, it’s dark.’ “I go, ‘We only need one light. We don’t need, like, six.’”

Harry added: “All of a sudden it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. “And I think it’s one of the key lessons that he taught us.” But it is not only Prince Harry who is a stickler for saving energy. Prince William also said he has become obsessed about light switches. Speaking on the documentary, the father-of-three said: “I know, I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now, which is terrible.”