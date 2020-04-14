Meghan Markle Has Always Missed This Royal Tradition Before Megxit

Meghan Markle has always missed a particular royal tradition when she was still a working royal.

The Duchess of Sussex became an official member of the royal family when she married Prince Harry in May 2018. However, prior to their royal wedding, she had started joining the royal prince on various official duties after they announced their engagement in November 2017.

Prince Harry and Markle are currently in the U.S., but in the short span of time that she was with the royal family, she never joined the Queen on Easter Sunday, Express reported. In 2018, just a month before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding, both skipped Easter service with the monarch.

“The lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye,” a source said at the time as they prepared for their upcoming big day.

Even if Prince Harry and Markle were missing, the majority of the members of the Firm were present. Based on the photos, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were there to join Her Majesty. Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips and wife Autumn, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, were also in attendance.

In 2019, Markle also skipped the same event because she was on maternity leave. The duchess was about to give birth to Archie, so she didn’t join the royals for the same celebration, but Prince Harry was there. However, his anxious appearance only added fuel to the rumors that he was feuding with his older brother Prince William because they arrived separately and they didn’t stand near each other when they waited for the Queen.

“Even the act of arriving and leaving the Easter service separately was guaranteed to deepen speculation of a widening rift between William and Harry,” body language expert Judi James said.

“Harry, Kate and William had always been so well bonded but suddenly it was Harry looking serious and using body language cues to hint at some heightened levels of anxiety when he was with them.”

At present, Prince Harry and Markle are living in a secluded place in Los Angeles. The Queen’s traditional Easter service was also canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her Majesty is currently with Prince Philip in Windsor Castle.