Meghan Markle heartbreak: ‘Megxit’ stemmed from ‘misogyny’ towards the Duchess

A ROYAL expert has blasted the “Megxit” term given to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the Royal Family by claiming it stems from misogyny.

Leslie Carroll has said that “misogyny” the Duchess encountered during her time in the UK was a factor behind the couple’s departure from the monarchy. The term ‘Megxit’ which became commonplace following the Sussexes shocking January announcement, puts complete “blame’ upon the Duchess, when the author claimed it was a joint decision for Meghan and Harry to step back.

Ms Caroll explained: “ Harry was quite outspoken in stating that the Sussexes had been discussing the decision for some time; “The “Megxit” nickname for the step-back, as many in the media were so quick to dub it, places the onus on Meghan alone, which says a lot about the misogyny the Duchess has faced.” The author added. The “blame” which has been often placed upon Meghan for pursuing a financially independent life in America, effectively dismissed Harry’s own opinions on the matter.

She reiterated: “In “blaming” her [Meghan] for the decision, that nickname completely negates Harry’s agency and his own displeasure at the way his wife and son were being treated by the press.” Ms Carroll also felt that Meghan and Harry were forced out “by other members of the royal family perhaps.” The author touched upon the similar treatment that Princess Diana faced while at the Palace, as she described the Palace aides, or ““Men in Gray” as Princess Diana used to call the bureaucrats in the palace who sought to micromanage her life and her decisions.” She defended Harry’s decision to step back from the spotlight of royal life, as a necessary step to protect his family.

“Harry has always been acutely conscious of the way his mother was hounded and hunted by the press, and he has been equally outspoken in saying that he will not let history repeat itself with his wife and son.” said the expert Now as the once Prince seeks to rebrand himself as “just call me Harry” Ms Carroll suggested that the public struggled to accept the Duke is now an accountable adult. “Harry was once the wild child of the Windsors and many in the media seem to be unable to cope with the Harry who is now the responsible adult, and doing an incredibly courageous thing in removing his immediate family from a toxic situation in order to protect them.”

Ms Caroll maintained that Harry’s late mother Princess Diana would be immensely proud of him for putting his family first. “Diana would have been so proud of him for doing this. And—ironically—the prince who was such a rebel as a youth, is proving he’s still a rebel:” The revelations come as Meghan and Harry are set to lose royal luxuries after they step down as senior royals at the end of the month. The biggest change the Sussex couple will face, is paying back the money they owe for the Frogmore Cottage refurbishment, which cost the taxpayer £3 million.

The refurbishment included building stairs and installing new fireplaces and a “floating” wooden door, according to CNN. The Cottage was originally a gift from the Queen and the couple had the residence refurbished before they made it their home in 2019. The Sussexes are said to be keen to maintain it as their British base, after they emigrate to North America.