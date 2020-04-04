Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Faces Backlash For Recording ‘The Elephant’ Before Megxit

Meghan Markle received a slew of mixed reactions after it was confirmed that she lent her voice to Disney Plus’ upcoming movie “The Elephants.”

The project, which is close to Prince Harry’s heart because of his involvement with elephant-related causes, will premiere on April 3. After Disney announced the Duchess of Sussex’s involvement in the documentary, royal commentator Omid Scobie shared more shocking details about it.

On his Twitter account, Scobie said that the “Suits” alum actually lent her voice for “The Elephant” seven months ago. This means that Markle was still an official member of the royal family when she took part in the project. It is important to note that Prince Harry’s wife didn’t receive a single cent from her latest gig.

“Meghan recorded her narration in London last fall and was made aware of the project via mutual friends of the filmmakers. (@ElesWoutBorders founder Mike Chase) she met in Botswana in 2016,” Scobie tweeted.

Shortly after, royal fans also shared their thoughts about Markle narrating “The Elephant” after recalling that Prince Harry previously told Disney CEO Bob Iger in July that his wife is open to doing voiceover work.

"She's doing it for free and the fee she would normally ask is going directly to the elephant charity in the documentary. Between public speaking, a production company, and possibly a book deal (not a tell-all), the Sussex family is going to do very well for themselves," Twitter user @SurprisedWhy said.

