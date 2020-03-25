Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife’s Patronage Dropped Her HRH Title After Bombshell Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal patronages have started to remove their HRH titles from their website days before the couple’s Megxit becomes official.

Last weekend, Smart Works charity removed all mentions of Markle as either an HRH or a royal from their site. They are now referring to Prince Harry’s wife as “Our Royal Patron” and “The Duchess of Sussex.”

One of the pages on the charity’s website is also headlined as “Our Patron, the Duchess of Sussex.” Before Prince Harry and Markle announced their bombshell exit, the page was titled “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex.”

Markle became involved with Smart Works last year. In September, she unveiled a capsule collection, which helped women find employment through the various coaching tips for their job interviews. The charity also helped women dress up in their professional attire so that they can leave a lasting impression while applying for a job.

As of late, no other charities that Markle is a patron of has removed her HRH title from their website. But the changes will most likely take into effect very soon since Prince Harry and Markle’s Megxit will become official on March 31.

Weeks ago, it was announced that Queen Elizabeth will strip off Prince Harry and Markle’s HRH titles after they quit the royal family. The monarch also banned the royal couple from using the Sussex Royal brand. However, the decision did not sit well with the royal couple.

Prince Harry and Markle shadily slammed Her Majesty by saying that she didn’t have the jurisdiction over the use of the word royal overseas. But at the end of the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were forced to accept the Queen’s decision.

According to sources, there is no bad blood between the Queen and the Sussexes. In fact, the 93-year-old monarch extended an olive branch by inviting them to stay in Balmoral this summer.