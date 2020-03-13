Meghan Markle hints at ‘eternal’ love with Harry while ‘upstaging’ Camilla at event

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, appeared in London while representing the National Theatre in her official role. The images were posted on the same day Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made a domestic violence speech. Meghan wore a necklace with a hidden message about Harry.

Meghan is a big fan of sending hidden messages with her jewellery. Shortly after her pregnancy announcement she was spotted wearing a ring revealing the birthstone of Archie. At the beginning of her romance with the prince she was seen wearing a necklace with an “H” initial, which was widely considered to be confirmation of the rumours the pair were together.

And her jewellery during her last visit to London in an official capacity was no different. The Duchess of Sussex wore a pendant inspired by a French poem speaking of love by brand Sophie Lis. The poem “The Eternal Song” is by the 19th century French poet Rosemonde Gerard. In English the poem reads: “For, you see, each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.”

The £400 necklace, made with gold, diamonds and rubies, has a plus sign and minus sign with an inscription in French. What is more, 10 percent of the sale goes to wildlife fund Wild at Heart Foundation, another cause close to Meghan’s heart. However, the event, which saw Meghan Markle wear a white Topshop blouse, left Camilla “very upset” according to The Mirror. The paper claimed the move upstaged Camilla, and violated an agreement to avoid doing anything that could distract from the address.

Her blouse was the Topshop Ivory ‘organza’ sleeve top, which costs £29, and her white skirt was the Roland Mouret ‘Moka” skirt, which costs £595 from MyTheresa.com. Meghan’s coat was the Alex Eagle wrap coat in dark camel, which is made to order and costs £1,590. Meghan is in the UK on her last trip in her official role a senior royal. So far her wardrobe for the trip has cost £19,077.90.

Meghan Markle’s jewellery collection is vast and lavish. She owns jewellery once belonging to Princess Diana worth over half a million pounds. This includes a stunning aquamarine and diamond ring, which Meghan wore to her wedding reception, along with a custom Stella McCartney gown. However, Meghan Markle has notably never worn the Queen’s jewellery, aside from the tiara she wore for her wedding to Prince Harry, unlike Kate Middleton. However, Meghan’s jewellery collection has expanded to include some rather expensive classic jewels. This includes the Cartier Diamond Tennis Bracelet, which costs around £21,800, and was a present from Prince Charles.

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Meghan’s first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Meghan Markle’s career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity’s Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women’s Day. In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

