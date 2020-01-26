Meghan Markle humiliated: Thomas Markle reveals the TV role that caused her embarrassment

MEGHAN Markle’s father Thomas has revealed a television role caused her embarrassment during her acting career in his tell-all documentary.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father said his daughter, who he has not spoken to since she tied the knot in May 2018, was not proud of working on the US version of Deal or No Deal. This was before she landed a major role as Rachel Zane in Suits in 2011. The 75-year-old also said she was making $40,000 per episode at the time for the cable show.

He said: “She did the briefcase girl for a while. “But she was embarrassed by it.” During the early stages of her acting career, Meghan worked as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal. The 2006 Christmas special even showed the 26 female models dress up in extremely revealing sexy Santa outfits.

Meghan was pictured wearing a short fur-lined red dress and a pair of glittering five-inch heels. Tameka Jacobs, who worked alongside the future royal, said girls on the show would use so-called “tit-tape” to hold their assets in place to enable them to not wear a bra. She added that Meghan had to audition in a swimsuit to land the job on the prime-time show. Ms Jacobs told The Sun: “Meghan’s aspirations were to win an Oscar or be on Broadway, so if you’re in a mini dress, high heels, with your boobs taped together and pushed up when what you want to do is serious acting, then it’s tough.”

She also revealed the girls were under a lot of pressure not to pile on the pounds. They were also inspected every morning by a producer who meticulously examined their appearance. Thomas also shared many home videos of Meghan during her childhood in the documentary. One video shows Meghan driving in Beverly Hills, where she says she’s not going to see her dad that day because they “aren’t on the best of terms”.

But Thomas said that dispute was “nothing” and it was exaggerated in the press. However, Channel 5 clarified with a note on the screen that Meghan was in fact living with Doria at that time and that it is not known what kind of relationship she had with her father at this time. Mr Markle also said newspapers set out to make him look like a “dumb, fat, flop” in the press. He added he was approached by a photographer who promised to “change” his image.

