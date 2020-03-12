Meghan Markle in UK: Is THIS the first place Meghan will go when back in UK?

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will depart the Royal Family and the UK at the end of March, after which a 12-month transition period comes into effect, keeping them anchored to the Firm. The Duchess of Sussex is likely to visit one place over anywhere else in a future visit to the country.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are on the verge of a royal retirement, as they prepare to vacate their senior working positions and travel to Canada at the end of March. The couple will leave behind their established roles in favour of a life as private citizens, where they will cobble together individual careers while remaining under the crown’s watchful eye during a year-long “transition” period.

After Meghan and Harry have attended the Endeavour Fund Awards, they will appear together once again on March 9 for Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth Day celebrations will be their last engagement in the UK before they leave on March 31. After their departure from the country, they will return to Canada, where they currently have a property on the idyllic Vancouver Island. However, there is one property in the UK which could pull Meghan back.

One of the few locations which could bring Meghan back to the UK is Frogmore Cottage, which the Duke and Duchess moved into before the birth of their first son, baby Archie Mountbatten. The couple spent £2.4million of taxpayer money to refurbish the property, which was built by Queen Charlotte in 1801. Frogmore Cottage retains a special place in the Duke and Duchess’ hearts, as it served as the staging area for several of their landmark occasions. The couple had their wedding reception at the neighbouring Frogmore House in 2018, and they had an engagement photoshoot at the property.

Frogmore Cottage was also Meghan and Harry’s first home as new parents following Archie’s birth in 2019 when Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland also joined them. An insider told the Daily Mail: “Frogmore, which is inside the Windsor security zone, is secluded, peaceful, tranquil and, most importantly, private. “No one will see them coming or going.” The couple has not announced any plans to sell the home, but to keep it they will have to pay a slew of new costs.

According to the Times, Prince Harry will have to pay a “triple bill” for the property. The Duke and Duchess have allegedly pledged to pay running costs and commercial rent for Frogmore House. The couple will fork over £5,000 per month, as its commercial let is not an option due to security requirements. They will also pay back the £2.4million given to them for the refurbishment.