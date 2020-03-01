Meghan Markle is hilariously mocked in the wake of Megxit on new Channel 4 TV series

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been mocked by a hilarious Channel 4 TV series in the wake of Megxit.

Channel 4 sitcom, The Windsors, parodies the Royal Family and all the events that take place in their lives. Since Megxit and Prince Andrew’s recent break from Royal duties, the writers of the show have had a lot of material for the latest series.

One episode focusses on Harry’s (Richard Goulding) and Meghan’s (Kathryn Drysdale) desire to leave the UK. Meghan tells Harry in the episode: “I want us to relocate to North America.” He comically replies: “Right…where is it?” In the trailer, Harry is also seen bumping into his former fictional flame Pippa Middleton (Morgana Robinson) in a pub.

Prince William (High Skinner) is tasked with raising the spirits of the British Public. He tells Meghan and his wife Kate (Louise Ford): “The Government has been in touch, they want us to do what we do best…cheer up Britain.” He then adds: “Let’s bring the people together, and put a smile back on Britain’s face, by opening the Chelsea Flower Show.” The cast includes Harry Enfield as Prince Charles and Haydn Gwynn as Camilla Parker Bowles.

The show was first launched in 2016. However, the soap-style series received a lot of criticism for its storyline. Kate caught ebola in one episode while Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were “radicalised” in another. Series two aired in 2017 with a Royal Wedding Special in 2018.

The Daily Telegraph said after the series’ first ever episode: “The Windsors was rude, crude – and a real blast of punk comedy.” The storylines are completely fictional but are inspired by true events. Camilla is portrayed as a cartoon villain who is hell-bent on becoming Queen. Pippa Middleton is portrayed as highly envious of her older sister Kate. Pippa star Morgana Robinson said she channelled boarding school to make the character.