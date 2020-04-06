Meghan Markle Is Royal Family’s ‘Biggest Missed Opportunity’; Prince Harry’s Wife Wasn’t Treated Fairly

Meghan Markle is the royal family’s “biggest missed opportunity.”

Royal commentator Omid Scobie made a statement in the documentary “Meghan Markle: Escaping The Crown.” Scobie believes that the royal couple missed out by letting Markle go.

“I think historians will look back on this as a biggest missed opportunity the royals have ever had,” Scobie said.

He also noted how Markle was treated like Princess Diana. The royal family was criticized for doing too little to support the late Princess of Wales after she left the Firm due to her divorce from Prince Charles. Scobie felt that Markle was treated unfairly from day one.

“Usually royal wives are given this honeymoon period when they can expect to be treated decently by the press,” Scobie added.

“Every single thing that Meghan did was criticised from day one. They should have been defending her when she faced things no royal women had to face before, so that silence spoke volumes.”

Markle spoke out about her struggles as a royal in an ITV documentary back in October. The former “Suits” star confessed that she tried to fit in, but it wasn’t easy.

“It’s hard. I don’t think anybody can understand that. I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand here. It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive, you’ve got to feel happy,” Markle said.

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Angela Levin felt that Prince William’s brother turned sour, callous and stressed after he left the royal family. She felt that he was tearing himself into shreds after leaving the royals and moving to the U.S.

Tom Leonard of Daily Mail felt that the couple would be facing Donald Trump’s revenge now that they are under his administration. The POTUS already denied Prince Harry and Markle of diplomatic protection and he might do more to make things very difficult for them.