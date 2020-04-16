Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump’s Wardrobes Have Surprising Similarities Based On These Photos

Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump have similar wardrobes.

The Duchess of Sussex and Ivanka are considered among the best-dressed women at present. A netizen noticed that they have been sporting similar outfits on various occasions.

One fan shared multiple side-by-side shots of Markle and Ivanka wearing identical dresses on Instagram. In some instances, their ensembles only vary in color and length.

Ivanka has worn Markle’s popular Black Halo dress. Both also wore the same Philip Treacy hat that the duchess remarkably sported during the 2019 Remembrance Day service.

“I repeat this is not a competition or a political statement I love fashion, it’s bound to happen that women will at times wear the same/similar fashion,” the netizen who posted the snaps wrote in the caption.

The post garnered several reactions from online users, with many praising both Markle and Ivanka.

“Such stylish women,” one commented.

“Both gorgeous!” another stated.

“That’s is sooo interesting. Same great taste,” rayamamaa opined.

“Both look beautiful, love the style and elegance. I have to say Ivanka’s legs are beautiful so she wears these styles well,” another wrote.

According to Hello!, Ivanka and Markle share a mutual friend in Misha Nonoo, that’s probably why they were spotted wearing her “Audrey” pleated skirt. The royal and the first daughter are also fond of wrap coats, cape silhouettes and shirt dresses.

In September 2019, Markle and Ivanka both attended Nonoo’s wedding in Rome. In 2014, Prince Harry’s wife interviewed Ivanka for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and the former “Suits” star expressed her admiration for Ivanka’s success.

Meanwhile, royal reporter Ashley Pearson is convinced that Markle was the driving force of her and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family. According to Pearson, Markle didn’t like what she discovered when she became a member of the Firm.

“She had no idea how un-glamorous it really is to be a royal and, when she found out she would be a civil servant in a tiara, she was like, ‘no way’,” Pearson explained.