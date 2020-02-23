Meghan Markle latest: Details of Meghan and Harry’s new ‘chilled out’ life REVEALED

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle have stuck it out in Canada amid worries for their security. Now, friends have said things are settling down and the couple are doing well, revealing some details of how they spend their time.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world in January when they announced they would stand down as senior royals and work to make their own money for themselves and their baby, Archie. The family headed off to Canada to start their new life, but were soon met with a worrying level of media intrusion.

Less than a month after they arrived in Canada, the couple had issued a legal warning to the paparazzi and reports were coming in of plans to move back to the UK. But now, friends have said the pair are beginning to really enjoy themselves. A friend told PEOPLE Magazine: “This decision [to leave]had been weighing on them for a long time, and they are relieved to have it done. “A weight has been lifted off their shoulders.”

The couple are reportedly enjoying the surroundings of Vancouver Island, spending time hiking and “chilling out”. The couple have set up house in a mansion off the Pacific coast. The friend said: “They both love to be outside and have been loving it there. “When they’re not doing yoga or eating in, Harry will pick up sandwiches at a local spot, and Meghan walks her beloved rescue beagle Guy and the couple’s adopted Labrador.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. “They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.” This will be welcome news for the Royal Family back in the UK, where concern for the couple has been growing.

Prince Charles and Prince William were said to be reaching out to Harry to mend the bonds, after a friend said Meghan found life in the Royal Family “soul-crushing”. A source said: “They are trying to rebuild the relationship between Charles and Harry and indeed between William and Harry. “They are phoning him and trying to talk to him and extending a friendly hand.” The source added: “What is happening is that they are being told that there is love and affection on standby.”