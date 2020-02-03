Meghan Markle latest: The sweet way Meghan and Archie wiled away hours waiting for Harry

PRINCE HARRY is back in Canada with Meghan Markle and baby Archie after days apart. This is the sweet way Meghan and Archie wiled away the hours waiting for Harry’s return.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Archie Harrison have been reunited with Prince Harry in Canada this morning. Harry remained in London for a week tie up loose ends while Meghan headed back to Vancouver Island after their bombshell announcement they were stepping down as senior royals. Harry was snapped arriving at Vancouver Airport on Tuesday morning just hours after he attended what is believed to have been his last official engagement as a senior royal.

Prince Harry is understood to have rejoined his wife and son at the £14 million lakeside mansion the family rented for their six-week Christmas break. The beautiful home is surrounded by stunning nature – and Meghan is known to be a big nature fan. While Meghan stepped out last week to visit women’s organisations in Vancouver and was snapped picking up a friend at the airport, baby Archie had not been seen since an adorable snap shared at New Year. However, on Monday Meghan took a dog walk with Archie and their two dogs on the island.

Meghan had eight-month-old Archie in a baby carrier on her chest as she took their beagle Guy and black labrador, whose name is not known, for a stroll. Both Meghan and Harry are huge fans of nature and she and Archie headed for some fresh air as they eagerly awaited Harry’s return. On Sunday evening Harry gave a heartfelt speech at a Sentebale charity dinner in which he revealed his and Meghan’s reasons for relinquishing their senior royal roles. He said “there really was no other option” than to leave their royal roles and that the decision was “not one I made lightly.”

He said: “We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. “Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. “For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

While Harry and Meghan will cease to use their HRH styles as they start their new life, Harry will remain a prince. As part of the deal made with the Queen, Harry had to give up his military titles as a non-official royal, a move he expressed unhappiness about. In his speech, Harry said: “What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. “Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”