Meghan Markle Left Isolated And ‘Lonely’ After Return To LA

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family things were presumably supposed to get better for them, however, it appears that hasn’t happened just yet.

With their future still in the works and a global pandemic in the midst, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘ Los Angeles plans have gone awry.

“Meghan jetted to LA amid the panic over the borders being shut down, but upon arriving they were quickly told it was too dangerous to isolate with Doria [Ragland], so Meghan has been separated from her since their arrival,” a source dished to new! magazine, according to Express.

“Despite being back in her home city, this isn’t the dream of returning home she’d imagined,” they continued.

The couple traveled from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles with their almost 1-year-old son Archie Harrison just as President Donald Trump issued a stay-at-home order to last through April 30.

“It’s been a very isolating and lonely time for Meghan, who was desperate to get to her mum and have her be with her grandson, who she’s missing desperately,” the source revealed.

“It’s not been the return home she’d planned and it looks like she may be apart from her mum for a few months at least – meaning Doria will also miss Archie’s first birthday next month, which is a double blow.”

In addition to not being able to spend quality time with Meghan’s mother, the former “Suits” actress is concerned for her.

“Doria lives alone, which is a big worry for Meghan,” the source added. “Due to her high profile, she can’t just nip over and drop in groceries, so she feels a sense of helplessness at being so close but not being able to be with her. Meghan’s praying it doesn’t go on too long and has been checking in three to four times a day, as well as having staff on hand to deliver anything Doria needs to her home.”

This news comes after reports that Prince Harry hasn’t been feeling at his best since their move to the popular West coast city. During an episode of the ROYALS podcast, royal expert Angela Mollard issued her opinion on how he’s coping with the recent life changes.

“I very much think that Harry will be suffering from irrelevancy,” she dished. “Right now, the world is not focused on them. He can’t do the work that he wants to do. He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat with each other.”

“I can hardly see that happening, he must feel very separate. He doesn’t have friends in LA, she does,” Mollard continued. “She has Doria, she has her family. While Meghan might have been feeling equally as removed when she lived in the UK, for Harry, friends and his brother have been the people that have supported him through the years since his mother’s death.”

“To have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him,” she added.