Meghan Markle letter: The hilarious letter schoolboy sent to Prince Harry – in full

PRINCE HARRY has been sent a hilarious letter from a teenage boy after Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to his school last week. Read the letter in full here.

Meghan Markle visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, London, on Friday, March 6 and was introduced by head-boy Aker Okoye. The Duchess was at the school in aid of International Women’s Day, where she made a speech and addressed the students.

Okoye, 16, said he was “just so shocked and overwhelmed” to meet the Duchess. The school boy added he was “star struck” by the given opportunity to “speak in front of someone so famous and important.” He told The Sun: “I’ve written the letter to make sure Harry doesn’t have a problem with it and to say sorry really and that I hope he didn’t mind. “Meghan didn’t – she found it funny and I’m sure Harry will as well. When she asked which brace young man wanted to do a talk I jumped act the chance. I leapt up there. “I thought it would be proper protocol to give her a cuddle. It’s all a blur.”

Now the youngster has written a letter to Prince Harry after pictures of him and Meghan hugging went viral. The letter, addressed to the Duke of Sussex, read: “Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, I hope you don’t mind me writing this letter. “I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school. “It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational. “I nearly met you [Harry] last year when you came to east London to open the Future Youth Zone but I was away with the school.

“I hope to meet you one day. Good luck for the future. With kind regards, Aker.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are fulfilling the last of their engagements today as they take part in this afternoon’s Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey before embarking on their new life in north America. The service, set to start at 3pm, will see Harry and Meghan in attendance along with the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The couple are set to officially step down from their roles as senior royals on March 31. A statement released by the couple read: “It is agreed that the commencement of the revised role of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take effect Spring 2020 and undergo a 12-month review.

“The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. “They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests. “The preference of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant. “While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.