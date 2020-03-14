Meghan Markle makes secret trip to National Theatre as Duchess winds down royal duties

MEGHAN MARKLE paid an unexpected visit to the National Theatre yesterday before her much-anticipated public engagement alongside with Prince Harry, it has been revealed.

Meghan returned to the UK earlier this week to carry out her final round of engagements as senior royal. On top of the events she is scheduled to attend in the next few days, the Duchess of Sussex also paid a visit, kept secret until this afternoon, to the National Theatre in Southbank.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a white ensemble during her secret visit, featuring a £29 Topshop puff-sleeved bloused and a long white bodycon pencil skirt. She accessorised her outfit with small chunky gold hoop earrings and a gold coin pendant from British brand Sophie Lis. Meghan was pictured smiling as she visited the theatre’s Immersive Storytelling Studio. The National Theatre is one of the two patronages the Queen has passed on to Meghan in January last year, together with The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Meghan is the patron of a total of four associations, including Smart Works and Mayhew. Yesterday’s secret visit to the popular London theatre wasn’t the first one carried out by Meghan in 2020. Just hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to release their bombshell statement announcing their intention to step back as senior royals, Meghan was spotted leaving the Dorfman Theatre, on the east side of the National Theatre and part of the same association.

The Duchess of Sussex’ visit to the National Theatre preceded the much-anticipated return of Meghan and Harry in central London. Yesterday evening, the couple attended for the third year in a row the Endeavour Fund Awards. During the night, Meghan delivered an award, was left in stitches by guests and cheered at a serviceman who proposed to his partner right from the stage.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, delivered a heartfelt speech, where he pledged his support to the veterans at the Awards and spoke about his time in the Army. He said: “Being able to serve the Queen and country is something we’re all rightly proud of. “It never leaves us. Once served, always serving. “Leaving the military and hanging up your uniform is an incredibly hard thing to do. But being forced to hang it up due to injury beyond your control can be even more difficult to accept.

“It can take time and effort to recognise the fact it is something that happened to you rather than something that‘s wrong with you, so please don’t ever forget that.” This morning, Prince Harry carried out a solo engagement, travelling to Northamptonshire to launch and visit the Silverstone Experience. The Duke of Sussex was in the company of six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove Harry to the venue in a new Mercedes Benz car.