Meghan Markle news: Meghan and Harry comeback? Why Sussexes WILL return – and soon

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry could return to Britain later this year due to a very joyful occasion.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Canada last month with nine-month-old son Archie Harrison. The couple chose to reside in the North American nation after stepping back from their roles as “senior royals” last month.

After speaking to the Queen and her heirs Prince Charles and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received support for “their wish for a more independent life”. In a statement, the Queen said: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step down from the comforts of royal life, many are wondering whether the pair will ever return to the UK. In the couple’s statement, Meghan and Harry said they were planning to split their time between North America and the UK, meaning they will come back.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could even come back as early as this spring for a very special occasion. Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice, whom he is very close with, will get married on May 29 and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend. Meghan and Harry attended the wedding of Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie in 2018, just a few days before they announced they were expecting their first child. Beatrice’s nuptials will take place on May 29, a couple of weeks after Archie turns one.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Princess Beatrice and Edo’s wedding date and venue in a statement issued on Friday, February 7. The statement read: “The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019. “The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. “The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.