Meghan Markle news: Royal insider drops hint for when Archie will next appear in the UK

ROYAL INSIDERS have revealed when they suggest Meghan and Harry’s son Archie will make his next official appearance in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the UK for another royal wedding, after Princess Beatrice’s was announced for May 29th. According to ABC royal expert Omid Scobie, their royal son Archie could make his return to the spotlight at this event. Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on 29 May, according to Buckingham Palace.

They will be married at the Chapel Royal at St James Palace, with a reception later at Buckingham Palace, in what is set to be a “quiet and intimate” occasion. Buckingham Palace also confirmed that Prince Andrew will walk his daughter Beatrice down the aisle at the wedding, despite the controversy surrounding him. Scobie explained: “It is private and away from the glare and opinion of the public. It will allow them to celebrate family around Andrew without being tarred by controversy. “Edo has a three-year-old son Christopher from a past relationship and there are already reports he will be best man at the wedding itself.”

Scobie added: “Will we see Archie? It may be possible. We haven’t seen him for some while. “There were papparazi photos of Meghan and Harry in Canada but they weren’t official and we didn’t see Archie’s face. “People will be waiting to see if Archie does show up in someone’s arms. But, I imagine the whole of St James will be shut down ahead of the event.” Beatrice, the 31-year-old daughter of the Duke of York and the Duchess of York, became engaged to her property tycoon boyfriend in Italy last September.

While the wedding of Beatrice’s sister, Eugenie, was televised in 2018, there is no intention to replicate this. No public money is expected to be spent on the event. Beatrice, a cousin of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, is ninth in line to the throne. She is not a full-time royal but works for artificial intelligence software firm Afiniti, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.