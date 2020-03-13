Meghan Markle: Odds CUT on Disney movie role after split from royals with Prince Harry

MEGHAN MARKLE is reportedly hoping to revive her acting career after her split from the Royal Family with Prince Harry and it’s looking like her chances of starring in a Disney movie are improving.

Meghan Markle is said to be on the hunt for acting jobs following her move to separate her life from the Royal Family with her husband Prince Harry. Back in January, the couple announced they would be stepping down from their duties as senior royals and working to become financially independent as they carve out a new path for themselves away from the institution. However, though she reportedly had her sights set on a part in a Disney film, the studio apparently snubbed her somewhat.

But that hasn't stopped bookies from cutting odds on the Duchess of Sussex making her next film appearance for Disney. Ladbrokes have trimmed the odds to 4/1 on Meghan making her big screen comeback in a Disney movie. "Meghan needs Disney more than Disney needs Meghan but the odds suggest she might just get her wish when it comes to her next career move," the bookies' Alex Apati said. Meghan was previously priced at just 6/1 to snag a part for Disney just last week.

An unnamed film executive previously told the Mail on Sunday there were “limited plans” for Meghan to work with the studio in the future. “Meghan needs Disney more than Disney needs Meghan,” they said. “She’s a controversial figure. “There have been reports of a deal but that’s not true beyond the voiceover work.” A source told the publication Meghan’s agent Nick Collins was checking out offers for her potential return to acting.

They claimed he "said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in somethings like a superhero film". "He's saying she is available and open to offers," the insider added. Meghan still looks more likely to make her movie comeback in a rom-com and is priced at 3/1 to do just that. She is priced at 7/2 to return in a comedy, while bookies have also drawn up the odds on her making a Suits comeback: 10/1.

Last year, Prince Harry was caught on video seemingly pitching Meghan’s talents to Disney boss Bob Iger and director Jon Favreau. The video emerged after the royal couple attended the London premiere of The Lion King. In the clip, Prince Harry could be heard saying: “Next time you need any voiceover work we can make ourselves available.” “That’s really why we’re here,” Meghan joked. “It’s to pitch!”