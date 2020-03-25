Meghan Markle ‘Out Of Tune’ With The British Royal Family Comments Two Years Later

Two years ago, a British journalist publicly called out Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, for reportedly being “out of tune” with the rest of the British royal family. Her statements came two months before Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding and long before the couple announced their decision to leave their senior royal positions.

During Meghan’s first joint Royal Foundation engagement with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in March 2018, the former actress promoted women’s empowerment. As a result, The Mail on Sunday journalist Rachel Johnson slammed Markle’s decision to support the cause during the event.

“The new band member used her moment in the spotlight to significant, and to my mind deafening, effect. Women don’t need to ‘find’ a voice,” Johnson wrote in response to Meghan’s comments.

“Women already HAD a voice. The problem was they didn’t feel ‘empowered’ to use it and people (ie men) had to be ‘encouraged’ to listen,” Johnson continued. “Wow. I’m all for women being empowered and using their voices and people (ie men) ‘hearing’ them. But this was risky on a couple of fronts. Over here, we secretly don’t like women who speak out too loudly and often (I should know), let alone women who order other women to speak out and men to listen.”

Johnson continued by stating that “Royal Wives don’t do politics” and that they are not known for lobbying for “change in the patriarchal power structures of society.”

Since Johnson’s article was released, there have been major changes within the royal family, specifically in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s household.

After their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed son Archie Harrison one year later in May 2019. In January, the couple announced they would be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family in favor of becoming financially independent. They also revealed a change of residency with plans to live in the U.K. and North America. As a result, they will lose their HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) titles this spring.