Meghan Markle plot: Furious fans launch operation to hide bad reviews of Finding Freedom

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry fans have launched an operation to boost the ratings of a controversial tell-all book about the royal couple after the publication was targeted by online trolls.

Dedicated fans of Meghan and Harry have taken to social media under the viral hashtag Sussex Squad, urging supporters to leave positive reviews about a new bombshell book. In the book titled Finding Freedom, co-authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie claim to reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s side of the story following their controversial exit from the Royal Family.

The authors quote close friends of the royal couple along with palace insiders, but Meghan and Harry have denied any involvement. Despite distancing themselves from the biography, fans of the couple want to ensure the book is portrayed in a positive light. In a series of posts under the Sussex Squad hashtag, several users have encouraged others boost the five star reviews of the book on online giant Amazon, after the publication divided opinion with several one star ratings. On Twitter one user said: “#SussexSquad it is very important that we not allow the trolls to push up 1 star reviews on Amazon.

“Please, go and push the ‘Helpful’ on all 5 star reviews. Please.” In another post the user said: “Hey #SussexSquad the TROLLS have gone on Amazon and pushed the one star reviews of Finding Freedom to the TOP. “Can we PLEASE, MOBILISE TO ‘FIND HELPFUL’ ALL 5 STAR REVIEWS. PASS THIS ON.” Another user wrote: “#SussexSquad the trolls are up voting all the negative reviews on Amazon by rating them as helpful (some are rated helpful by at least 400 people) If you have time, please go rate the positive reviews. Please share thanks.”

A fellow fan added: #SussexSquad people are already leaving bad reviews on Amazon for #FindingFreedom. If you have your copy leave an actual review of the book.” Finding Freedom was finally published on August 11 after being serialised for several weeks ahead of its release. Co-authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie said they spoke to more than 100 sources and insist their version of events tells the “definitive story” of their time within the royal household.

They said: “Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated. “It is thanks to our sources that we have been able to share the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” In one extract, the authors claim by the time Meghan and Harry were due to officially leave the firm at the end of March, they were barely speaking with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.



