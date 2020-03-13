Meghan Markle pregnant? Fans in frenzy over photo as Meghan ‘glows’ in UK return

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have been spotted out and about for their final royal engagements before they exit the Royal Family, but why are fans guessing Meghan is pregnant?

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were spotted attending the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night for one of their final royal engagements. The couple will step back from royal life at the end of March and live between Canada and the UK, no longer undertaking royal duties.

The pair stepped out on Thursday night and despite the rain, were all smiles as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards. Meghan wore a turquoise Victoria Beckham pencil midi dress, while Harry was dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and blue tie. Harry carried an umbrella to shield the couple from the rain as they walked into Mansion House in London. One photo in particular of the couple has drawn admiration from fans, as the pair smiled widely at each other on the walk to the event.

Royal fans have been quick to question whether Meghan’s ‘glow’ in fact means she’s expecting baby Sussex number two. One person commented on Twitter: “I think #MeghanMarkle is pregnant again. She is glowing.” Another said: “Just putting it out there now, that I think Meghan Markle is pregnant.” A third wrote: “I think this beauty might be pregnant again, just a hunch. Her slightly fuller rear was similar with Archie.

“I might be wrong, but it’s just a thought. It would be absolutely wonderful if it were true! “Maybe I am bit too early with my assumptions as Archie is still so young.” According to bookmakers Ladbrokes, Meghan is odds-on now at 10/11 to announce a pregnancy this year. Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati said: “Don’t be surprised to see Meghan pregnant again before the year is out if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during Thursday’s event and said: “It’s very nice to be back. “It’s the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It’s just the most inspiring space. “When we were watching the [nomination]videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of ‘how are you going to choose?’ Well, we’ve done our best.” Meghan and Harry will next be seen on Monday for the Commonwealth Day service.

On Monday, March 9, senior royals will be out in force to commemorate Commonwealth Day in a service at Westminster Abbey. It is thought the Queen requested Meghan and Harry attend the event, which will be their final royal engagement. The couple officially steps down as senior royals on March 31, when they will no longer use their HRH titles or undertake engagements at the request of the Queen. On Monday, it will be the first time Meghan and Harry will be seen with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge after the announcement of their exit.