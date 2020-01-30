Meghan Markle pregnant? Odds tumble as fans claim new baby is on the way

MEGHAN MARKLE rumours surrounding whether she and her husband Prince Harry will have another child have continually swirled ever since first son Archie was born in 2019.

But fans have been left convinced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will announce Meghan is expecting at some stage in 2020. Leading bookmaker Coral has made it clear they believe the event could occur by dramatically slashing the odds on the announcement. They currently have odds of 1-2 that the couple will make the statement during the year.

The firm also has odds on Kate and Prince William making a similar announcement. The odds for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently set at 2-1. Coral has offered odds of 10-1 for the Queen to abdicate this year. It comes amid ongoing tensions within the Royal Family after Meghan and Harry announced they would be standing down from their senior position.

Coral’s John Hill said: “2020 is set to be a transition year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their announcement to step down as senior Royal figures, and the betting indicates there could be further big news along with the way with the announcement that a second child is on the way.” On Thursday, it was revealed that a bitter dispute between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace went nuclear after the trio were unable to agree on the Sussexes’ future cash plans. Numerous stumbling blocks have been encountered from both sides, with Government officials claiming the Sussexes controversial split may take six months to fully occur. On Thursday, commentators believed that Prince Harry had carried out his final senior royal duty.

But now Sussex fans were concerned the Duke and Duchess may not be fully removed for some time. According to the Daily Mirror, the spat centres around the corporate deals Meghan and Harry aim to sign as they attempt to becoming “financially independent”. Senior advisors to the Queen say any such deals must be put under “forensic examination”. They add that they will be “carefully considered on their merits and in an agreed framework”.