Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Begged Actress’ Father Thomas Markle To Stop Doing Interviews

Although Meghan Markle has ceased contact with her father, Thomas Markle, following the royal wedding, the former “Suits” star, and her husband, Prince Harry, tried to fix the relationship.

In 2018, Thomas was expected to walk his daughter down the aisle when she married Queen Elizabeth’s grandson. However, after the television lighting director was caught staging photos with the paparazzi, his relationship with his daughter fell apart.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Prince Harry reached out to Thomas via text, five days before the couple’s wedding, and two days after he was caught staging photos.

“Tom, it’s Harry, and I’m going to call you right now. Please pick up, thank you,” the Duke of Sussex wrote in one text.

Prince Harry followed up with another text in which he asked Thomas to avoid speaking to the press about the drama surrounding the couple’s wedding at the time.

“Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse,” he wrote.

“If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options, which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks.”

Meghan also texted her father in hopes of getting a reply. “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend, but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts… Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don’t respond,” the former “Suits” star wrote.

“Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I’m very sorry to hear you’re in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us… What hospital are you at?”

The text messages were included in the documents filed by Meghan and Prince Harry’s legal team on Friday as a part of the couple’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday.

News of the documents comes amid reports that editors from The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, and the Daily Mirror received letters revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have “zero engagement” with the outlets going forward.