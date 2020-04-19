Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Didn’t Wear Gloves While Delivering Food In LA: Twitter Users React

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t wear gloves while delivering food amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they are in the U.S. after volunteering to deliver hot meals in Los Angeles. Prince Harry and Markle made their charity effort a secret, but there are photos and videos of them taken while they were doing the job.

TMZ obtained a video of Prince Harry and Markle delivering a bag of food to one household. It was their first public sighting since their secret move to Hollywood.

The sighting happened on Wednesday (April 15). Based on the clip, the two tried to keep a low profile by wearing caps and face masks. However, Prince Harry didn’t wear any gloves while Markle only wore a glove in one hand. This didn’t go unnoticed to the netizens who saw it. They criticized the Sussexes and accused them of doing a PR stunt.

“Thank goodness they both have sunglasses but not gloves on both hands. Also, just one bag each. Wow. Really raising the bar here. PR stunt & nothing else,” @westcoastwoman7 commented.

“Setting up the next pr stunt .the virus,” @TheToadours added.

Many were convinced that it was just a PR stunt because the Sussexes were there as volunteers for Project Angel Food. The charity responded to one netizen’s comment saying that she tried to volunteer for the charity last week but was told that they weren’t accepting volunteers at the time.

“We are on a volunteer hiatus for safety reasons. We miss all our volunteers!” the charity commented.

And so any questioned them for allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to become volunteers because it contradicts their statement. Several also questioned why Prince Harry and Markle only delivered 20 food bags because for them, the number was so low.

“This food bank delivers over 1,600 meals a day in LA/area and Ginge and Cringe drop off 20?” one wrote.

“That [duchess] does it for publicity and trying to outdo the RF because they actually make a damn difference and do A LOT and do it from the heart!” one commented.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle also pledged $112,000 to Feeding Britain in the U.K. The money reportedly came from the excess profit from their royal wedding.