Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Divorce Rumors: Palace Reportedly Worried Duchess Will Dump Archie’s Dad

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to receive disparagements and harsh remarks from their critics even after they decided to step down as senior royals. Reports have it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to live a simpler and more peaceful life as they raise their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. This, according to reports, is one of the many reasons why they opted to ditch the royal life for good.

However, Woman’s Day Australia, in its upcoming April 13, 2020 issue, suggested that Prince Harry may not experience a happy ending after all as Meghan’s alleged “real scheming” begins. The entertainment news outlet reported that people in the Buckingham Palace are worried that there is more to the former “Suits” actress’ move than meets the eye. They, allegedly, fear that the younger son of Princess Diana would lose everything one day because of his own wife.

“You can’t tell me that this wasn’t her plan all along, to bring her boys to America so she could live the celebrity life she’d always dreamed of. It all makes sense now why she was so uninterested in getting a British visa and was dead against giving Archie a royal title. But the scary thing is she now has Harry right where she wants him – isolated from his family in a country where she holds all the cards in terms of legal rights,” a source told the publication.

“He might be a prince but he’s inexperienced at the ways of the real world. His head must be spinning at how fast he went from a castle to Canada to the middle of LA – and the worry is, she might blindside him with a divorce, and he would lose everything – including his money and possibly even Archie,” it went on.

The claims came just weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles, Calif. amid the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic. People reported that the Sussex couple flew off to “The Golden State” before the U.S. closed its border on March 20. The publication added that Prince William’s younger brother is, now, focused more on his future with his family and is not looking back anymore.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on these reports. However, with Woman’s Day Australia’s history of making up stories based on the accounts of its undependable and unknown sources, it could just be another fabricated report waiting to be squashed. So, devoted supporters of the Sussex pair should take these speculations with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, an E! tipster, per Daily Express, revealed that Archie is likely to spend his first birthday with his parents due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The same insider suggested that Archie may also celebrate his red-letter-day with his grandmother, Doria Ragland.