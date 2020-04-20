Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Donate $112K To UK’s Feeding Britain Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are donating over $112,000 to coronavirus relief.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January. On April 1, they officially became non-working royals. They carried out their final royal duty in March when they accompanied Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the other members of the Firm at the Commonwealth Day service.

Prince Harry and Markle are reportedly living in the U.S. They are quarantining in a secluded place in Los Angeles, but they never forget to help the British people.

According to Town & Country, Prince Harry and Markle pledged over $112,000 to Feeding Britain for its program across the UK. The charity helps feed families in need with hot meals and food packages.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson said that they were moved by the organization’s effort to help the people during the pandemic. And so they decided to support it.

“The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19,” the spokesperson said.

“They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens’ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.”

Andrew Forsey, Director of Feeding Britain, considered the Sussexes’ donation “godsend.” The money came from excess profits of Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding.

“The social and economic consequences of coronavirus have sent shockwaves across the Feeding Britain network. Families living in poverty, who were already struggling to access and afford food, have been put at even greater risk of hunger,” Forsey told T&C.

He added that the Sussexes’ money which is expected to arrive this week could help thousands of children across its network enjoy three square meals on their table. Feeding Britain works across 12 areas in the U.K. It is also planning to form new partnerships in London and Scotland.

