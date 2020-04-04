Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Fury: Couple Reportedly Unlikely To Heal Rift With William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stunned everyone when they revealed their plans to stay away from the limelight to live a simpler and more peaceful life in North America early this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to be financially independent as they focus more on raising Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor away from their critics. However, there have been reports saying that Meghan and Harry decided to ditch the royal life for good because of their alleged feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Recently, Heat UK, in its March 21, 2020 issue, claimed that the reunion of the so-called “Fab Four” during the Annual Commonwealth Day Service only widened the gap between them. The entertainment news site claimed that, based on their body language during the said event, Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate are very unlikely to heal their rift anytime soon. Sources even told the outlet that the tension between the two couples was so toxic.

“Kate and Meghan struggle to get along at this point, and it’s hard for either of them to pretend otherwise. They were both dreading the encounter. Meghan was able to act her way through it, despite being very uncomfortable, but Kate can’t hide her emotions, which is why she looked so miserable and stressed,” the Buckingham insider told Heat.

“It was hard enough for her to greet Harry and Meghan, but the tension lingered throughout the service. The way that Meghan sees it, Kate has been cold towards her, so she sees no harm in her and Harry keeping their distance and only exchanging pleasantries on formal occasions like this one,” it went on.

The tipster went on to say that Kate Middleton cannot simply forgive and forget Meghan Markle and Prince Harry because their decision to step down as senior royals caused pain and chaos in the palace. One royal follower, on the other hand, claimed that the Sussex couple does not want to be part of Prince William and Kate’s life. This, according to the informant, is the main reason why the two royal pairs were cold with each other during the affair.

While these claims could be true, it should be noted that neither of the Cambridges nor the Sussexes has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton should take these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved permanently to California amid the perils posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Sussex couple, reportedly took a private flight to Los Angeles before the borders between the United States and Canada were shut. Rumors are rife that the pair is, likely, to build a new home near Hollywood.