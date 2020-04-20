Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Latest Sighting: Why Twitter Users Are Calling It ‘Fake’

Some Twitter users were not convinced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest sighting was actually them.

Rebecca English, royal correspondent of Daily Mail, shared snaps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they were out and about with their pets on April 16. Prince Harry and Markle were wearing bandana, caps and glasses, so their faces were not exposed.

However, some Twitter users were not convinced that the people in the snaps were actually them. Some netizens felt that the man and woman in the photo are not Prince Harry and Markle even if the people in the snaps looked like them.

“I don’t think it’s really them,” one social media user commented.

Several also felt that the woman is not Markle because she has different body frame. Some Twitter users claimed the lady in the photo doesn’t have Markle’s legs.

“That’s def not Harry and her body looks different too,” one netizen commented.

“Not her. Another body double in my opinion. She’s so full of [explicit],” @Carol77036342 opined.

Meanwhile, another speculated that this outing wad staged to make it look like Markle and Prince Harry are together in Los Angeles when they are actually not.

“Fake. H is in another country,” another added.

Last week, Prince Harry shared a clip of him in a video call for WellChild. Markle’s husband has been a patron of the charity, but many found something bizarre in the video. They noticed that it has the same background when he was in a video call in Canada.

“Behind Prince Harry, when he did this video message for WellChild, was he doing it from LA or Canada? Where was he?” royal correspondent Chris Ship said. “It looked very similar to where he did a video message before when we all thought he was in Canada, but now he is in LA.”

Ship theorized that it’s either Prince Harry and Markle moved to LA with their kitchen or they were in LA long time before it was reported.