Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Mocked By Twitter Users After Turning Off Comments On Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are mocked by Twitter users after turning off the comments section on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. They will officially be non-working royals on April 1. On Monday, Prince Harry and Markle made their last post on Instagram where they thanked their 11.3 million followers for the support, inspiration and shared commitment to the “good in the world.”

Aside from the message, many noticed that the royal couple turned off the comments section of their account. All the negative comments on their previous posts were also no longer visible. Many mocked the couple for doing this, and one even suggested that they should just deactivate the account.

“They should deactivate the account. The world doesn’t need these two whining in times of a pandemic. Get rid of them,” @Ubiquitous555 commented.

“Ha ha ha ha! Hilarious. Can’t face the thousands of comments telling them not to let the door hit them on their a*ses on the way out,” @EmmelineWyndham added.

“They thought their departure/ transition was going to be a world affair. It might have caught people’s attention at the beginning, but 80% of the public agree, they have turned into a circus. Shameful,” @MaxiEmpire wrote.

Meanwhile, another online user noted that many people are already unfollowing the royal couple. A different user commented saying that maybe Prince Harry and Markle already “quit paying for the bots.”

In related news, the people are urging Prince Harry and Markle to pay for their own security after President Donald Trump denied them of diplomatic protection. Many are convinced that Prince Charles will pay for it, so they are calling the Sussexes to not depend on the Prince of Wales and foot the bill instead.

Twitter users also shared their thoughts on the couple’s relationship. According to many, Markle will eventually divorce Prince Harry especially now that they are already in Los Angeles.