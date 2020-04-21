Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Revelation: Archie’s Parents Reportedly Hunting Their ‘Hollywood Home’ In Malibu, Bel-Air

Critics continue to attack Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even after they decided to stay away from the limelight to live a simpler life with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. To recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world when they announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January, including their plans to establish their own charitable organization and to live in North America. Unfortunately, the perils posed by the coronavirus pandemic forced Meghan and Prince Harry to put their goals on hold.

ET Online reported that Meghan, Prince Harry, and Archie have settled into their new home in Los Angeles. A source even told the publication that the Sussex couple’s latest move has been difficult due to the global health crisis. Things have, reportedly, been “stressful” for Prince William’s younger brother. “We know he’s been concerned for family in the U.K., naturally, but he wants to do what he thinks is best for his own family,” the tipster claimed.

However, New Idea claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to find their new Hollywood home even if they have started establishing their new life in California already. A tipster told the entertainment news outlet that the royal couple wanted to settle in Malibu or Bel-Air as they want to live near the beach. Meghan and Prince Harry, allegedly, have concerns about the air “pollution levels due to the high volume of passing traffic.”

“[It] really comes down to a coin toss, ultimately, because they liked Bel Air and Malibu fairly equally,” the insider said to the magazine. “From Malibu, they are on their way to Oprah’s place in Montecito, plus the Clooneys aren’t too far and there are other pals from Soho House circles who are just down the street. As much as they like Bel Air, Malibu is more their speed socially because of the trendy chilled-out vibe,” it went on.

Though these reports could be true, it should be noted that neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, avid followers of the Sussex pair should take these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, People reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, currently, residing in an out-of-the-way compound in L.A. and have not stepped out lately amid the coronavirus outbreak. The relocation, as per the magazine, would mean that the former “Suits” star would be closer to her mom, Doria Ragland, and her close pals.