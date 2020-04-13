Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Had Allegedly Intended To Return To America After ‘Megxit’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in Los Angeles after spending months in Vancouver Island in Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked everyone when they announced their plans to leave the United Kingdom and step down as working senior royals in January.

Initially, Meghan and Harry planned to stay and raise Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in North America. However, reports suggested that the couple was forced to change their original plan due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry raised several eyebrows after the public learned their latest move, Heat Magazine, in its April 11, 2020 issue, claimed that the former “Suits” actress is happy now that she is, finally, home. However, sources told the entertainment news publication there have been suspicions that the couple had always intended to return to “The Golden State.”

“The common view is that she’d have stuck it out for longer if she didn’t face so much scrutiny in the UK, but she always did have one foot out the door. She didn’t like the weather and wanted to be back in the entertainment capital of the world. The switch to Canada was done in part to ease the transition to North America, while still respecting the Commonwealth,” an insider claimed.

“They needed some breathing space, where they could figure out the logistics of moving to California. Now it’s done, Meghan is feeling like her old self again. They’re enjoying the sunshine and the beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, and getting their work lined up for when quarantine is over. Of course, they’ve been desperately concerned about coronavirus, but Meghan’s just relieved to be with her mum [Doria Ragland] during this time and she’s looking forward to the future,” it went on.

To recall, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew off to California before the US-Canada border was closed amid the perils posed by the coronavirus outbreak. President Donald Trump confirmed the news on his official Twitter page. However, the POTUS made it clear that the country is not covering the Sussex couple’s security costs.

In response, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said that they have no plans to ask the U.S. government for support or financial assistance for their security protections. The informant even claimed that the pair has made privately funded security arrangements prior to their transfer.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to comment on these claims.