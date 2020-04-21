Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Volunteer To Deliver Meals In LA Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry volunteered to deliver meals in Los Angeles amid the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially became non-working royals on April 1. Several sources claimed that they have left Canada and are now residing in a secluded place in California. The couple just confirmed reports when they stepped out to deliver hot meals in the area.

Prince Harry and Markle volunteered to deliver meals for Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that delivers medically tailored meals to sick people. The pair has reportedly volunteered twice and delivered a week’s worth of perishable meals and three weeks’ worth of shelf-stable foods to 20 of its clients.

“They were dressed so casually — that’s not how you expect to see them,” Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub told CNN. “You don’t expect to see them at your door.”

Prince Harry and Markle made sure that they were safe from the virus while making the deliveries. Both sported N95 masks and gloves. They also maintained social distancing.

The Duke and Duches of Sussex want to ensure that no one goes hungry during the pandemic. Their spokesperson just confirmed that they also pledged $112,000 to Feeding Britain in the U.K.

“The social and economic consequences of coronavirus have sent shockwaves across the Feeding Britain network. Families living in poverty, who were already struggling to access and afford food, have been put at even greater risk of hunger,” said Andrew Forsey, Director of Feeding Britain.

Forsey added that the royals’ donation will help children across their network enjoy three square meals. He added that among the first families they are planning to help are those whose children had been sent home from school because those kids are hungry in the absence of their free school meals.

Many praised Prince Harry and Markle’s effort. Several were very happy to learn that they continue their charity efforts in the United States, with some saying that the Sussexes are “awesome.”

However, some criticized them because their efforts leaked to the press. The Sussexes’ critics alleged that they were doing it to stay relevant during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Anything to stay relevant I guess,” one wrote.

“Quietly delivered…and made sure the press knew about it….” another added.