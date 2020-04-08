Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Brand Similar To Michelle, Barack Obama’s, Expert Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand is similar to Michelle and Barack Obama’s brand, according to a celebrity expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family. They also said that they would work to be financially independent. Thus, they needed their own branding, but the Queen forbade them from using the Sussex Royal brand.

Jeetendr Sehdev, LA celebrity branding expert and author of U.S. best-selling book “The Kim Kardashian Principle” said that Prince Harry and Markle will not follow the preordained rules and they will have the same approach as the former POTUS and FLOTUS.

He predicted that the Sussexes’ prime source of revenue would be their charity, a “forward-thinking woke charitable foundation” which may include book endorsements, other endorsements, and speaking engagements where Prince Harry might open up about his life as a member of the royal family.

“The closest comparison to Meghan and Harry will be the Obamas and what they’re actually doing, I mean they’ve created an entertainment entity where they’re producing documentaries and I think that will be a similar route that Meghan and Harry can certainly take,” Sehdev eplained.

He also felt that they have a “disruptive” brand but it works for the new generation.

“The Meghan and Harry brand has always been very disruptive. They’re going to show us all a different way in which royal family members can live,” he continued.

The expert felt that this approach is a “natural fit” for Markle, but Prince Harry has to do some work for his own brand. Although Prince William’s brother doesn’t think they should model themselves like the Kardashians, he believes that they can inspire people to open up.

“Letting people into who they are – because at the moment we don’t really know who Meghan and Harry are. We just know that they’re part of the royal family,” Sehdev added.

Prince Harry and Markle moved to Canada after they left the U.K. However, they departed Vancouver and moved to the U.S. without any gesture of thanks and this irked the locals. Christina Blizzard called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “self-entitled” and “spoiled brads” for leaving without thanking them.