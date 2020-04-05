Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘Financial Nightmare’ Could Cause ‘Breaking Point’ In Couple’s Marriage

Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned to become financially independent following their exit from the royal family, sources have revealed that the couple is close to reaching their “breaking point” due to money concerns.

Following their last appearance carrying out their duties as working members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to their temporary home in Canada. However, the couple relocated to Los Angeles before Canada closed its borders to the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While reports have claimed that the couple relocated for Meghan’s career, an alleged insider told the National Enquirer that the couple is worried about their future without the royal family.

READ: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Suffer ‘Considerable Cost’ By Leaving Royal Family

“The big problem is that Harry has no marketable skills, has never had a real job. He does not have a university degree nor does he know a second language. He only has military training,” the supposed insider told the tabloid.

“Harry has given up on real life for his rebellious American wife, but his sacrifice is exploding in his face. Their marriage is tense, they could be at a breaking point.”

The mystery tipster went on to claim that Meghan is worried her return to Hollywood won’t work out the way she planned. “This debt is a blow to their ambitious plan to become freewheeling billionaires in the world,” the anonymous source claimed.

“Meghan is terrified that her dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be destroyed by this financial nightmare, and she is insisting that Harry make a move and resolve the crisis.”

Despite the mystery source’s comments, Meghan and Prince Harry have not released an official statement that confirms any of the statements made.

Meanwhile, on Monday the couple did share their final post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account ahead of their official exit from the royal family on March 31. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” they said in the post.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another,” the couple concluded.