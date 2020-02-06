Meghan Markle rift: Thomas Markle says Duchess has been ‘mothering’ Prince Harry

MEGHAN MARKLE’s father Thomas Markle has spoken out once again about his ongoing rift with his daughter and Prince Harry.

Thomas has come out and spoken once again for an upcoming TMZ special which will be airing on Fox, according to MailOnline. Thomas said his son-in-law the Duke of Sussex is “very insecure” and that Meghan is taking most of the criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father spoke out about his rift with his daughter and her husband following their decision to step down as senior royals. Thomas stood up for his daughter in an upcoming TMZ special called Harry & Meghan: The Royals In Crisis. The special is set to air tonight on Fox. Thomas said: “I think that Harry is a very insecure man and I think that’s being shifted on to my daughter.

“I think she winds up mothering him.” Prince Harry and Meghan have faced intense scrutiny since their announcement at the beginning of this month. The couple has since been staying in Canada on Vancouver Island in a mansion. Thomas, has recently given multiple interviews over the past few weeks.

He has previously said that publicly speaking about their row is the only way he could get reconciliation. But he also said he wished the best for his daughter and her family. He said: “I hope that they stay together and love each other and take care of their child, my grandson “Even if I never see them again I wish them the very best. I still love them.

“I hope that some day we do get back together but I’m 75 so there isn’t a lot of time.” It comes as Thomas promised he will be giving an interview every month until he is acknowledged by daughter Meghan and his son-in-law Prince Harry. The estranged father spoke to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as he called Meghan’s decision to step down “embarrassing” and “hurtful” to the Queen. Although Mr Markle admitted that his need to give interviews will “cause problems” with the Sussexes, he believes it is the only chance he will get to reconcile with Meghan: “If after this interview, if I don’t hear from somebody in 30 days, I’ll give 30 days and I’m going to try again because 30 days is enough time to get back to me.”

“I don’t want to sit in silence in my living room for the rest of my life, waiting for someone to call me back or get in touch with me.” Then, in a direct address to Harry, he added: “Man up and fly down to see me.” Twitter users took to the platform to express their views of the interview.