Meghan Markle sends Twitter into meltdown as viewers think she ‘pushed’ Harry out the way

MEGHAN MARKLE has been caught on camera appearing to push Harry out of the way, as he chatted with an award attendee at the Endeavour Fund Awards last night.

The moment between the Sussexes was captured on video by Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English and posted onto her Twitter account with the caption “some familiar Harry and Meghan PDA’S tonight.” It is not clear what Harry was saying to the lady in the footage. As he spoke Meghan put her hand on Harry’s back to signal him to move, allowing the duchess the space to move in and shake hands with another guest.

However Twitter users did not think it was a public display of affection. One said: “That isn’t PDA. That was Meghan interrupting their conversation, pulling him back so she could step in front of him to take over the conversation. I don’t care, it’s their marriage and I will never judge about that. But the video is clear, please don’t mislead or sugar coat.” Another replied: “ Always pushing herself in front of Harry. RUDE.”

A third exclaimed: “Me first! Me first!” The footage comes after the pair attended the Endeavour Fund Awards last night at Mansion House.

Meghan made her first appearance in the UK for two months, wearing a figure-hugging Victoria Beckham dress that was reminiscent of her Hollywood days. Body language expert Judi James explained: “With her glossy red lipstick, her smoky, more dramatic eye make-up and her simple but figure-hugging designer dress this was a much more showbiz looking version of Meghan, and her dazzling smile completed the look.”

Judi added: “Harry’s eyes gleamed with delight and his wide, upturned smile that bared his upper teeth and rounded his blushing cheeks suggested happiness and pride as he led his wife by the arm. “This appearance as a couple looked all about sending signals of unity and happiness. “This suggests the move away from the royal firm was a decision they both endorsed and that they both gained strength from.”

Their body language also suggested they have started to embrace a more celebrity role, Judi elaborated. “Their mirrored walks and their toned-in blue outfits emphasised the look of a celebrity power-couple,” the expert added. Meghan and Harry have a number of official engagements lined up in the next few days with the Duke of Sussex joining Lewis Hamilton for the official opening on the Silverstone experience tomorrow. On Saturday Meghan will join Harry for the Mountbatten Music festival and she is also expected to take part in International Women’s Day tributes on Sunday, although the exact details have yet to be confirmed.