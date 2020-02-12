Meghan Markle set to beat Kate Middleton to family milestone in 2020

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor last year. They are odds on to welcome another child this year, ahead of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their plans to leave the Royal Family as working members. They simultaneously revealed a desire to live for part of the year in North America.

The couple have expressed a desire to work on their own charitable enterprise, and to make a private income. Despite these big plans for 2020, the couple are still considered the most likely royals to announce a pregnancy this year. Leading bookmaker Coral makes Meghan Markle the most likely Royal to announce a pregnancy in 2020, odds on to do so at 1-2 in the betting. So, it seems a sibling for Archie Harrison may be in the near future.

Many royal fans speculate whether Kate will be adding to her brood. The Duchess of Cambridge has three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. Another child would make her neck and neck with the Queen, who herself had four children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Kate Middleton is 9-4 to announce this year that she is expecting again.

Beatrice (8-1) and Eugenie (12-1) are much less likely according to the odds. Beatrice is soon to be married, while Princess Eugenie wed in 2018. Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said: “We think it’s a matter of when, not if, that Meghan announces this year that she and Harry are expecting their second baby and our betting make it firmly odds on. “You can’t rule out Kate and Wills adding to their tribe, whilst Beatrice and Eugenie’s days of motherhood look a little way away yet.”

1-2 Meghan

9-4 Kate

8-1 Beatrice

12-1 Eugenie