Meghan Markle shock: Could Meghan have her eye on one particular job for post-royal life?

MEGHAN MARKLE is unable to share her political views with the public in her current position, but when she waves goodbye to royal life, she will be able to share insight into her ideological standing. Could she have her eye on one particular job for her post-royal life?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will step down from the Royal Family this spring. She joined the Royal Family officially in May 2018 when she married Prince Harry and has since been subject to more stringent rules about what she can and cannot do. But what top dog role does Meghan potentially have her eye on for the future?

Prince Harry and Meghan announced earlier this month they intend to step back as senior members of the Royal Family. The bombshell announcement shocked many around the world, including the Royal Family. But despite this, the Queen recently shared a statement of support for the couple, although she did say that she would have “preferred” them to retain their roles. After negotiations, the royals agreed that Harry and Meghan could leave royal life in Spring. From that time, they will no longer be permitted to use their HRH titles, undertake royal duties or receive any public funding for their work.

When announcing their intention, the Sussex couple said they wanted to work to become “financially independent”. This means the couple may look into obtaining new paid roles. Prince Harry and Meghan both have former careers, Harry’s as a soldier in the Army and Meghan as an actress. Throughout her time as an actress, Meghan was also very outspoken about her thoughts and feelings, particularly regarding politics.

Meghan is said to want to become more involved in politics again since she has been unable to share these thoughts as part of the Royal Family. The Queen, and by extension the Royal Family, tend to remain politically neutral. This means the Queen does not vote or stand for election and it often appears that the Royal Family does not either. But since Harry and Meghan are stepping back and will no longer officially represent the Royal Family, they will have more freedom to engage in politics if they wish.

In 2016, Meghan backed Democrat Hillary Clinton for president, calling Donald Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive”. Since her marriage to Harry, she has been required to keep quiet on Mr Trump. But now it seems that she could be gearing up to take on his job – as US President. A White House source said last night: “I guess we’re all expecting the Duchess of Sussex to become much more vocal on political issues after they begin to formally live in Canada. “That no doubt means resuming her vitriol against President Trump. “He isn’t naive enough to believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson can do anything about that. And he wouldn’t ask.”

The royal source added: “President Trump has a genuine deep-felt respect and admiration for the Queen. “This is something he inherited from his mother, who came from Scotland. “But Markle has now effectively abandoned the Royal Family that embraced her. Frankly, she will be fair game in the President’s eyes. “If she criticises him openly, you’d better get ready, because he will respond in kind.”