Meghan Markle shock: Duchess and Harry ramp up plans to stay in ‘LA and buy house there’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are reportedly preparing to speed up their departure from the Royal Family and UK, and are already looking to move into a second property in North America.

The pair have spent the past month in their £10million Vancouver mansion, but now, according to reports, want to extend their time in North America. They are also reportedly looking at buying a house on the West Coast of the US, in LA.

At the beginning of January, Meghan and Harry announced via an Instagram post that they would be stepping back from royal duties, and planned to split their time between the US and UK. It sent shockwaves through the UK, with the public shocked and upset by the decision. Logistics were soon underway as to how the royals would fund their newfound private lives. A crisis summit was held, where it was agreed that the pair would no longer receive public funds or keep their formal titles.

Now, a source close to the couple has revealed to People Magazine their intentions going into the future. They said: “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.” Meghan has strong connections in her hometown of LA. Countless friends and family live in the city, and the couple are now looking to divide their time between Canada and the Golden State. :

According to the source, the couple are currently enjoying a quieter life in Canada, where they enjoy going for regular walks, hiking outdoors, as well as relaxing and being away from the media’s spotlight. The source said: “They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. “They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.” Meghan made reference to her Californian ties in a blog post on her now defunct website, The Tig.

She wrote: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.” Yesterday, it was reported that the couple had their security beefed up at their Canadian mansion. The Duke and Duchess are renting the luxury pad in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, and are said to have installed a new security camera along the beach, plus a tarpaulin hanging between two trees. Mille Fleurs mansion, valued at £10million, already has a large white tarpaulin covering the metal gates and “No Trespassing” signs.

Lawyers for the Queen’s grandson Harry and American former actress Meghan issued a legal warning to the media last month after the ex-Suits star was photographed walking her dogs with Archie. Last month, Express.co.uk reported that Meghan and Harry were looking at buying a mansion in Vancouver. On the property, a Vancouver based property said: “The house is a real gem in Kitsilano – one of the most desirable neighbourhoods in Vancouver. “The area is particularly sought after by super-rich and image conscious young achievers.