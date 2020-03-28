Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Reportedly Earned Hilarious Nickname On Set Of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle reportedly earned a hilarious nickname while she was still starring on “Suits.”

On Vice’s documentary “ Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping the Crown,” royal commentator Omid Scobie revealed that the Duchess of Sussex was called “Meghan gets s*** done” by her “Suits” co-stars.

According to Scobie, Markle first got the nickname after she started donating leftover food from the set to the homeless.

“That Thanksgiving she would bring in all the food…all the turkeys and the fixings for over 100 people,” he said.

St. Felix Center was one of the 12 charities that Prince Harry and Markle featured on their Sussex Royal Instagram account in December. Before Markle became a member of the royal family, she also volunteered at the charity while living in Canada.

On the center’s Twitter account, they revealed that a lot of people at the center have fond memories of the former Hollywood star. In fact, they were so fond of Prince Harry’s wife that they used to call her “the lovely Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Markle made headlines this week after it was revealed that she was offered her first voiceover role on “The Simpsons.” While speaking with Radio Times, executive producer and showrunner Al Jean urged Markle and her team to give them a call regarding the possible project.

“We’ve talked about Harry and Meghan. I hear she wants to do voiceover work. So, if they’re reading this, give us a call,” he said.

In July of last year, Prince Harry and Markle attended the premiere of “The Lion King,” where they had the chance to meet Disney CEO, Bob Iger. A clip of Prince Harry Iger showed how the Duke of Sussex seemingly sold his wife to the executive.

Prince Harry told Iger that Markle is interested in doing voiceover work. He also said that if anything opens up for his wife at Disney to immediately give them a call.