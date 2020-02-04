Meghan Markle shock: Former actress to appear in brand new HBO show CONFIRMED

MEGHAN MARKLE will one day return to the small screen, as Game of Thrones network HBO has commissioned a new series focussing on the Royal Family’s life, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently elected to leave the senior ranks of the Royal Family, as they depart the UK for North America. As the couple prizes themselves from the grips of the Firm, American network HBO has announced its decision to commission a new comedy show focussing on the family, complete with an all-star cast.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will debut in cartoon form alongside other members of the Royal Family in a forthcoming comedy show titled "The Prince". The project, commissioned by Game of Thrones and Watchmen network HBO for their upcoming streaming service HBO Max, is based on the Instagram account of Family Guy voice actor and writer Gary Janetti. The show will focus on the lives of the royals through Prince William's eldest child Prince George. Mr Janetti will voice the young Prince, and a Hollywood cast is on board to impersonate the other royals.

According to HBO, Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom will play Prince Harry, and stage actress Condola Rashad is on hand to play Meghan Markle. Tom Hollander also joins the cast, as the Bohemian Rhapsody actor will take on the roles of both Prince Charles and Prince Phillip. Alan Cumming will play George’s Butler Owen, while Frances De La Tour and Iwan Rheon play Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William respectively. In a statement, Gary Janetti said he was thrilled to bring HBO “yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne”, referring to Game of Thrones.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max said the service is excited to discover the Royal Family through Prince George’s eyes. She said: “We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.” Showrunners have not specified when the series will release.

The latest news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strive to build a new life independently of the Royal Family. They announced they would step back as “senior royals” two weeks ago via Instagram, in a post which allegedly took the Royal Family by surprise. The couple has since left for Canada after crisis talks, and it is unclear as to how they will proceed. Earlier this week, Prince Harry insisted he was not “walking away” from his duties.