Meghan Markle shock: How Prince Harry and Meghan were left dumbstruck at awards event

MEGHAN MARKLE has returned to the UK and royal business as usual as she appeared with Prince Harry at Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will quit working as senior members of the Royal Family after March 31. The couple will spend their remaining time in the UK completing a few engagements which included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards night. But what surprising and touching event left the couple struck dumb?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended their first official joint UK engagement since announcing their split from the Royal Family on Thursday night. The couple attended the London event under cover of an umbrella with a crowd of around 50 people cheering them on, with one lone boo was heard from amidst the crowd. The awards event was held at Mansion House in London in a bid to celebrate the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel. Meghan was dressed in a turquoise Victoria Beckham pencil midi dress, while Prince Harry wore a dark blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.

Speaking to guests at the event, the Duchess of Sussex shared her admiration about the simplicity of its premise, which sees injured and ill military veterans recover through sport and adventure challenges. She said: “It allows you to regain your sense of strength. It’s huge.” The mother-of-one also mentioned her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who has not accompanied his parents to the UK. She said: “Oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.”

The Sussex couple later entered the awards holding hands and listened attentively as they waited to present awards. Meghan presented the Celebrating Excellence Award. Harry next gave out the Henry Worsley Award, named in honour of a late soldier, to the individual who has best-inspired others through the demonstration of determination in the face of adversity. But amid these awards, Meghan and Harry were left dumbstruck when the first winner of the night used the opportunity to propose to his “missus” on stage.

The winner was Danny Holland, who suffered severe mental health issues after being caught up in an IED explosion in Afghanistan, and won for his triumphs as a driver for “Mission Motorsport”. Mr Holland was the recipient of the Recognising Achievement Award. Harry and Meghan looked completely surprised by Mr Holland’s proposal and applauded with the audience, looking at one another with a look of absolute disbelief on their faces. The tender moment saw Mr Holland call his girlfriend up on stage and was captured by several journalists, as was the Sussex couple’s touching reaction.

Harry and Meghan will undertake their final round of engagements in the coming days, before they formally leave the Royal Family on March 31. The couple were first seen on Thursday leaving the Goring Hotel, where they enjoyed a private lunch ahead of their public return. The Sussexes will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, March 7, while Meghan is expected to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. The couple will then join the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9 for their last official appearance as “HRHs”. Although they will officially leave as working members of the Royal Family on March 31, they are not expected to return for any further engagements before then and therefore may opt to return to Canada before the end of the month. Harry and Meghan have not yet made any announcements about their plans for the future yet. However, the Queen and senior royals have refused to permit the couple to continue using the “Sussex Royal” brand names which will mean they need to review the names of their charitable foundation and website before continuing on with their work. After March 31, Harry and Meghan have also said they plan to refresh their digital channels to “introduce the next exciting phase” which means the nature and tone of their social media accounts could alter after the royal exit.