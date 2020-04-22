Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Family Allegedly ‘Seething’ Over Duchess’ Desire To Copy Princess Diana

Meghan Markle is, undeniably, one of the most talked-about members of the royal family. Aside from being the wife of Prince Harry, the former “Suits” actress has, also, been known for her stunning fashion statements and charitable works. However, because of her popularity, Meghan is, usually, being compared to other senior royals like Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana.

Woman’s Day Australia, in its April 20, 2020 issue, claimed that Meghan has been trying very hard to copy Prince Harry’s mom. The entertainment news outlet reported that members of the royal family are “seething” because of Meghan’s obsession and desire to imitate Princess Diana. A source told the magazine that the Duchess of Sussex is eyeing to live in Petra Manor, which is the same mansion Princess Diana and lover Dodi Al Fayed considered as a potential home in Los Angeles before their tragic death on Aug. 31, 1997.

“This sort of feels like it’s going too far now. No one believed for a second that she really didn’t know who the royals were before Harry, but now it’s clear her desire to become Diana 2.0 is bordering on poor taste,” the insider said. It added that Meghan tried to look like Princess Diana on several occasions before she and Prince Harry started dating.

“Word is she instructed her team to emulate Diana’s most iconic looks, from the outfits down to even the blue eye make-up. And God forbid if an item of Diana’s jewelry collection wasn’t available to her. Every time her sister-in-law [the Duchess of Cambridge] wears something of Diana’s, Meghan seethes. She doesn’t seem to grasp Kate has more of a claim to Diana’s things, given she’s the future Princess of Wales,” it went on.

To recall, during the 2019 Remembrance Sunday event, devoted fans of Princess Diana were fuming after they noticed that Meghan Markle donned an almost identical outfit to that of Prince Charles’ ex-wife. At the time, the mother of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor sported an all-black dress, hat, belt and coat that matched Diana’s outfit at one Remembrance Day event.

“That is undeniably creepy and obsessed. Meghan needs to accept she’ll never be Diana 2.0. She is nothing like her and never will be no matter how many outfits she copies,” a Twitter user said. “Why does this woman keep emulating the late Princess Diana and her style in clothing? I find it creepy that Megs seems obsessed by her husband’s late mother Princess Diana’s fashion sense. Surely she can come up with her own styles in clothing attire,” another netizen wrote.

Meghan and Prince Harry have yet to comment on these reports. So, avid followers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, People reported that the Sussex pair wished Queen Elizabeth a 94th happy birthday from their home in the United States. The magazine shared that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a video call with Her Majesty, who spent her red-letter day at Windsor Castle amid the COVID-19 outbreak.