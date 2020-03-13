Meghan Markle shows off thrifty side in sold-out £29 Topshop shirt during London visit

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, returned to the UK this week to carry out the last of her official duties as a senior royal. She opted for an all white outfit as she made solo trips around London yesterday.

Meghan Markle was spotted in London yesterday as she carried out some of her last official royal duties. The Duchess of Sussex looked chic wearing head-to-toe white as she visited the National Theatre. She also visited a school in East London and made the trips without her husband, Prince Harry, 35.

The Duchess kept it simple wearing a puff-sleeved white blouse from Topshop, £29, although it is now sold out. She tucked this into a high-waisted white pencil skirt with a slit up the front. The royal made a trip to the South Bank in London to visit the National Theatre.

Meghan has kept a low profile since her and Prince Harry announced they would step back from their roles as senior working royals. However, fans were in for a treat today as she shared a selection of pictures from her trip to the National Theatre. She wore the ‘Ivory Organza Sleeve Button Through Blouse’ from Topshop that is on sale for just £29. It has sheer puff cap sleeves and a low v-neckline with a button down top.

Meghan completed the crisp white ensemble with a bodycon pencil skirt. The piece had a zig zag pattern across it and a small slit up the front. She created a sophisticated silhouette by tucking her blouse into the skirt. The Duchess completed the look with a selection of gold jewellery.

Meghan wore a small pair of gold hoop earrings and a Sophie Lis Love Pendant, £400. The jewel had a gold chain and gold pendant with diamond surround. She carried a small black leather in her right hand. Opting for a casual look, her long dark hair was down and styled into a side parting.

Who is Meghan Markle? Quick profile Meghan Markle was born Rachel Meghan Markle, on August 4, 1981 to parents Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. Her father was previously married to Roslyn Loveless and Meghan has two elder half sibling – sister Samantha Markle and brother Thomas Markle Junior. Meghan's first television appearance in the USA was in an episode of the medical drama General Hospital in 2002. She later moved on to roles in CSI, Without a Trace and Castle along with bit parts in Hollywood films including Get Him to the Greek, Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Meghan was also a "briefcase girl" on Deal or No Deal – but her most famous role was as Rachel Zane in legal drama Suits, which launched in 2011. She was written out in the finale of the seventh series when her character got married, which aired in April 2018 – just before she got married herself. Meghan Markle's career in television has gone hand-in-hand with her support for causes close to her heart. She wrote about the stigma around menstrual health in an article for Time magazine and was a Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada – with whom she travelled to Rwanda for the charity's Clean Water Campaign. And her commitment to gender equality has seen her work with the United Nations – receiving a standing ovation in 2015 for her speech to mark International Women's Day. In September 2011, she wed film producer Trevor Engelson, who she began dating in 2004. But the pair divorced two years later in August 2013, citing irreconcilable difference. She was in a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello for almost two years, before they broke it off in 2016 but the two remain good friends. And in June 2016, she met Prince Harry on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Their relationship began in October that year and just over one year later, on November 27, 2017, the pair announced their engagement. They married on May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Some have claimed Meghan Markle is the first mixed-race member of the Royal Family. Historians are still arguing about Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III. But Meghan will be the first royal to openly embrace a mixed-race heritage. She has written about the difficulties of being a biracial actress in Hollywood as she claims she is not black enough for some roles and not white enough for others.

