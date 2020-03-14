Meghan Markle shows ‘real her’ after shelving ‘Meghan the actress’ persona as royal

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry will jet off to Canada and will no longer be members of the royal family after their final royal engagements. Last night saw their first joint public appearance since their announcement to step back and an expert revealed the big change Meghan has made.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the country and last night marked their first joint public appearance since their announcement to step back as senior royals. This Morning were discussing their outing and a body language expert explained how the “real Meghan” has emerged.

Last night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in central London, to celebrate the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel. It was the first time Meghan carried out a public royal duty since the Megxit crisis, alongside this, it was the couple’s first joint official appearance since announcing their decision to step down as senior royals which takes effect on March 31. Joining Ruth and Eamonn on the This Morning sofa was royal correspondent Camilla Tominey and body language expert Adrianne Carter, and together they looked back at the photographs and footage from last night’s event. “It couldn’t have been staged as well as this!” Eamonn commented. “What do you think of what you’re seeing? It’s a beautiful picture.”

Discussing their physical behaviour, Adrianne said the public was “seeing the real Meghan” now. “I think in the past we’ve seen the actress, and it’s been very hard to warm to the actress,” she explained. “I think now we’ll see a surge of change from the public point of view towards her. “She’s genuine, she seems real, genuine smiles. Both of the body language, they seem open and relaxed.” “Compared to when? So the last time we saw them would’ve been Canada House,” Ruth asked and the guest replied: “Early January, her body language was still quite open then, I think she was on the path she wanted to be at that point.

“I think pre sort of 2020 we saw a different Meghan.” This Morning viewers were then shown a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex inside the event, sitting alongside one another and holding hands. “Adrianne, a lot of this going on – holding hands,” Eamonn remarked. “So that’s a very possessive hand hold situation,” Adrianne explained and Eamonn asked: “Or mutually supportive?”

“Harry is reaching to her, he is the one who is more submissive, and she’s holding both hands over his, so it’s quite possessive – but not in negative way,” the expert revealed. “They are very clear to show they are a couple, and they are very happy.” Following their appearance, a spokesperson for the couple said: “In addition to the official engagements the Duke and Duchess are conducting over the course of the next few days, they are also meeting privately with several of their patronages.” It has been said that the Duke and Duchess will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, their last official appearance as HRHs.