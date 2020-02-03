Meghan Markle solution: ONE way Duchess could repair relationship with Britain revealed

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s departure has caused controversy but one way Meghan could mend the relationship with Britain has been revealed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have both been criticised for their decision to “leave” the Royal Family and move to Canada. Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips argued if Meghan called a press conference and explained and apologised the British people would respond in kind fashion. While on talkRADIO the MEP criticised Meghan for willingly joining the Royal Family and then leaving all within two years.

She said: “I don’t think Meghan Markle understands that this is a 1000-year-old constitutional monarchy. “They are still head of state, head of state in Canada, Australia. “Technically the Queen doesn’t go this is the law but she kind of could. “This is why you can’t do voice over Disney things and have SussexRoyal.com, you can’t commercialise it.

“This is not Dynasty, It is not an American TV family, I think Meghan hoped it would be that.” Mr Graham replied: “Meghan voluntarily joined it then decided she didn’t like it. “Then said she was going to change it from within and is now out of it. “This is all within the span of fewer than two years.” Ms Phillips added: “The audacity of saying, dear Britain, your monarchy is not right, I am Meghan this is how you are going to do it.

“If I was to give Meghan Markle some advice, I would say dear Meghan do a press conference. “It is so bloody rude, we’re British, we let you in and welcomed you and you have just turned your head at us. “She’s gone your Royal Family just isn’t doing it right.” The pair then moved on to the controversy surrounding the portrayal of Meghan in the media and whether it was motivated by racism.

