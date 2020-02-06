Meghan Markle struggle: The real reason Meghan found royal life ‘suffocating’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry felt they had “no option” but to step down as senior royals after months of struggling in the spotlight. A new documentary has shed light on why Meghan may have found adapting to life as a royal so hard.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s withdrawal as senior royals was months in the planning but it still shocked the world. While the couple made it clear they were unhappy with the state of things during their tour of Africa last autumn, there is still much speculation as to what prompted the decision.

ABC documentary “Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown” interviews royal experts, media pundits and friends of the couple about the royal split. One argument is that US native and former actress Meghan found royal life restrictive compared to her former freedom. American Julie Montagu uprooted nearly two decades ago when she left the States to marry a British aristocrat. Ms Montagu empathises with Meghan’s situation more than most.

Speaking in the programme she said Meghan is not to blame for having been naive about what to expect. Ms Montagu said: “I’ve got to be honest. You don’t know until you’re in it. I can attest to that.” Ms Montagu claims Meghan may have found royal family ways restrictive after her American upbringing. She said: ”As an American, we have been brought up from day one, you are told you can do anything you want to do, you can be anything you want to be.

“All of a sudden, [Meghan] has moved over here. She can’t be anything she wants to be anymore. “She can’t do anything she wants to do anymore.” Meghan claims Meghan could have found becoming a member of a thousand-year-old institution crippling in contrast to her Hollywood life. She added: ”And I think it can be suffocating for somebody who is an American and their whole life was spent working towards becoming this TV actress, having passions in her life and all of a sudden going into a much more claustrophobic world where this is what’s going to happen now. “You can’t be political. You can’t be emotional. And you can’t have opinions.”

Others interviewed in the show, suggest the decision was as much fuelled by Harry as it was by Meghan. One of Harry’s long-term pals, Nacho Figueras claimed Harry does not deal well with being judged. He said: “I spoke to Harry a few days ago. “He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. “He suffers a lot from people judging him.” Harry’s wish to “protect” baby Archie is another key reason for the family’s withdrawal, according to Mr Figueras.