Meghan Markle stuns in British designer’s dress she previously shunned

MEGHAN Markle stunned in a Victoria Beckham gown as she made her first appearance back on UK soil – despite previously vowing never to wear the pop singer turned fashion designer’s garments.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Endeavour Funds Awards at Mansion House yesterday evening (March 5). This followed a short stint in Canada after their big announcement that they will be stepping down from the Royal Family. The event is one of the couple’s final Royal engagements before they officially retire from their duties on March 31.

Meghan looked gorgeous in a bright, sky blue dress with her hair neatly slicked back into a ponytail. The duchess’ dress perfectly complemented Prince Harry’s navy suit as the couple were pictured taking shelter under an umbrella upon arriving at the award event. The ceremony is not the first time that the Duchess has stepped out in Victoria’s designs, having previously worn some of Victoria’s stylish maternity pieces. This is despite Meghan explaining in the past that she thought the style of the dresses in Victoria’s collections did not suit her shorter frame.

Speaking to Glamour about her style, the duchess has previously stated “I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette”. Although based on her outings, Meghan’s opinion has obviously changed since joining the Royal family. Following her pregnancy announcement in October 2018, the former actress shone in a chic navy and black look from Victoria’s collection as she joined Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton at Sandringham for Christmas. With a small baby bump on show, the duchess went for a V-neck fitted midi dress and completed the look with a black unique powder box clutch, a pair of Victoria’s knee-high leather boots and a tailored navy long slim-fit coat.

Meghan went for an all-cream look when the couple attended a service to observe Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in March 2019. The then pregnant Duchess teamed a white textured coat with a flowing chain link print midi, both from the same VB A/W 2019 collection. Meghan was also pictured wearing a cream cashmere jumper from Victoria’s collection. This was following the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

The block-colour fitted midi pencil dress costs around £950, and has a long zip fastening on the back. It is described on the fashion brand’s website as being “inspired by the simplicity of a T-shirt” and “creating an elongated and feminine silhouette”. Meghan wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail, and her towering stilettos were Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in navy. Victoria and her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, were among the guests at Harry and Meghan’s star-studded royal wedding in 2018.