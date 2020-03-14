Meghan Markle stuns in FIRST official UK appearance since Megxit ‘very nice to be back!’

MEGHAN MARKLE looked stunning as she arrived alongside husband Prince Harry for one of her last engagements before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially step back as senior royals at the end of the month.

The event marks Meghan Markle’s first official appearance in the UK since she and Harry dropped their bombshell resignation news. Meghan looked gorgeous in a bright, sky blue dress by Victoria Beckham as she and Prince Harry took shelter under an umbrella as the pair arrived for the Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony at Mansion House.

The Duchess wore her hair slicked back in a ponytail for the event after she was spotted earlier on Thursday looking relaxed for lunch at The Goring Hotel with Prince Harry. The couple were greeted mostly by cheers, but there was one loud boo, as Meghan and Harry embarked on their first joint engagement as they wind down their royal duties in the coming days. Despite a busy schedule of final engagements and miserable weather, Meghan and Harry were in good spirits, beaming for royal fans and they were even pictured gazing into each other’s eyes. Meghan told the audience at Endeavour Fund Awards it was “very nice to be back” as she reflected that it was her third year of attending the award ceremony.

Meghan and Harry both signed the visitors’ book upon arrival and spoke with Endeavour Fund Award nominees before posing for a group picture. Meghan was heard saying “go back to feeling your sense strength” while chatting with nominees among the buzz of the busy room. The Duchess revealed it was “very nice to be back” as she described the Endeavour Fund Awards as “the most inspiring space”. During the night, Meghan and Harry were treated to a surprise marriage proposal on stage. Meghan looked stunned before bursting into giggles as the man got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend.

Danny Holland, who won the Recognising Achievement Award, got down on one knee in front of his girlfriend – who quickly accepted, prompting cheers from the audience. Before presenting the ‘Celebrating Excellence’ award Meghan Markle said: “Good evening everybody. It’s very nice to be back, it’s the third year that I have had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here and as you all know and feel it is just the most inspiring space. “So I will say as we were watching the videos all the way in Canada, we had the same moment… ‘how are you going to choose?’” So we’ve done our best.” Meghan Markle’s sentiments were echoed by Prince Harry who presented the The Henry Worsley Award to Tom Oates. In his speech, Harry said: “Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience.

“For some, the military community represents a brotherhood or sisterhood that no other organisation can provide, and for others it’s a way of life which you never want to leave. For a lot of us, it’s both. “Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving. “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.” Harry also told one nominee before posing for a picture: “We create this opportunity for you guys. You are the ones that pick it up. Respect.”

The Duchess of Sussex has been in Canada since January when she returned to be with the couple’s son Archie, who had been staying with a friend, after briefly returning to London. Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting as senior royals on January 8 and around 24 hours later the Duchess of Sussex left for Canada. The Endeavour Fund Awards, which “celebrate the achievements of those injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventurous challenges after experiencing injury or illness in service”, is a cause close to Harry and Meghan and tonight will be third ceremony the Duchess has attended with Harry. The Duchess first attended the awards night in 2018 as Harry’s then-fiancee and again while pregnant with Archie in 2019.

Harry attended the 2017 ceremony with his brother Prince William. Meghan and Harry have a number of official engagements lined up in next few days with the Duke of Sussex joining Lewis Hamilton for the official opening on the Silverstone experience tomorrow. On Saturday Meghan will join Harry for the Mountbatten Music festival and she is also expected to take part International Women’s Day tributes on Sunday, although the exact details have yet to be confirmed. Meghan and Harry will then attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster on Monday afternoon with the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate.